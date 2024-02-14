Continuous Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Kill 103 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The continuous bombardment of Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian residential neighborhoods in Gaza killed 103 Palestinians and injured 145 within the past 24 hours.

Health authorities in Gaza Strip mentioned in a press release on Wednesday that since October 7 28,576 martyrs were killed and 68,291 others injured.

A significant number of victims remain trapped under the rubble with occupation standing in the way of emergency responders, read the statement.

The city of Rafah is under violent Israeli occupation attacks concentrated in the city center but also extending to inhabited homes. (end)

