Nikkei retreats from 34-year high amid Wall Street volatility

(MENAFN) Japan's Nikkei index experienced a retreat from its recent 34-year peak on Wednesday, impacted by a sharp downturn in Wall Street indices observed at the close of Tuesday's trading session. However, despite this temporary setback, the outlook remains optimistic, with the weakness of the yen and heightened investor interest expected to propel the benchmark index towards new highs in the near future.



In the previous session, the Nikkei index surged to 38,010.69 points, remaining in close proximity to its all-time intraday high of 38,957.44 points set in December 1989. The index closed at its highest level since January 1990, marking an impressive 12.7 percent increase since the beginning of the year.



Nevertheless, on Wednesday, the Nikkei experienced a 0.6 percent decline, concluding the trading session at 37,703.32 points. The broader Topix index also registered a decrease of 1.05 percent, settling at 2,584.59 points.



The downturn in Japanese equities mirrored the overnight trend witnessed on Wall Street, where major indices recorded losses following the release of higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data. This unexpected uptick in inflation tempered market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts, consequently driving US Treasury yields higher and dampening investor sentiment.



However, amidst market volatility, the depreciation of the yen against the dollar emerged as a potential catalyst for the Nikkei index. The yen weakened in late trading on Tuesday, reaching 150 yen to the dollar for the first time since November 17, a development that could bolster Japanese exporters and support the country's equity market.



Despite the overall decline in the Nikkei, specific sectors faced notable challenges, with SoftBank Technology Investment Group witnessing a 3.36 percent decrease. This decline was largely attributed to the performance of British chip design company Arm Holdings, whose shares plummeted by 14 percent, exerting downward pressure on the Nikkei index.



Overall, while the Nikkei's retreat from its recent highs reflects short-term market fluctuations, underlying factors such as currency dynamics and sustained investor interest suggest a favorable environment for future growth and potential record-breaking levels in the near term.

