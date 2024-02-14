European stocks surge amid weak inflation reports in Britain, anticipation of Eurozone GDP figures

(MENAFN) European equities experienced a notable uptick on Wednesday, propelled by subdued inflation figures in Britain, fueling speculation of imminent interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. This optimism was further buoyed by investors eagerly awaiting economic data releases from the euro zone later in the day.



As of 0813 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index saw a modest 0.1 percent increase, with the British main index also climbing by 0.5 percent following reports of slower-than-expected growth in British consumer price inflation for January. The subdued inflation data heightened expectations among investors that the Bank of England might resort to interest rate cuts in the near future to stimulate economic activity amidst persisting uncertainties.



Attention now turns to the eagerly anticipated euro zone GDP data slated for release at 1000 GMT. Analysts project that the data will reveal a marginal 0.1 percent expansion in the region's economy during the fourth quarter, mirroring the growth trajectory observed in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Noteworthy among the day's market movers was ABN Amro Bank, which emerged as one of the top performers with a notable six percent surge. This positive momentum followed the announcement of fourth-quarter net interest income figures that slightly exceeded market expectations, underscoring the resilience of the Dutch bank amidst challenging economic conditions.



Additionally, Coca-Cola shares experienced a notable uptick of 5.6 percent, propelled by optimistic outlook statements from the Swiss-based company. Coca-Cola expressed confidence in its projected annual profit growth following unprecedented profitability throughout 2023, signaling robust performance and resilience in the face of evolving market dynamics.



The market response to both the subdued inflation data in Britain and the anticipation of euro zone GDP figures underscores investors' sensitivity to economic indicators and their implications for monetary policy decisions. Against a backdrop of ongoing economic uncertainties, market participants remain vigilant, seeking cues from data releases to inform their investment strategies amidst fluctuating market conditions.

