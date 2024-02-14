Blue Fusion Technologies Secures Key Partnership With Pasco Sheriff's Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Fusion's Partnership with Pasco Sheriff's Office.

- Rick Sterrett, CEO of Blue Fusion TechnologiesFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Fusion Technologies proudly announces a strategic partnership with the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) in collaboration with DS-Compliance. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blue Fusion's journey, showcasing the power and versatility of their innovative product, Blue Fusion, and DS-Compliance's data compliance and security expertise.The partnership comes from a Department of Justice grant, demonstrating the government's recognition of the value and impact of Blue Fusion's patented technology paired with DS-Compliance's keyword search capability. Under this grant, PSO will harness the combined capabilities of Blue Fusion and DS-Compliance to enhance its investigative processes, furthering its mission to ensure the safety and security of Pasco County residents while reducing victimization.Blue Fusion's cutting-edge technology offers comprehensive tools to streamline analysis. With its unique ability to connect and search across multiple data sources simultaneously, Blue Fusion simplifies data aggregation and analysis, eliminating the need for time-consuming Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) processes.Bradley Geppert, director of DS-Compliance, stated, "Our voice and text analysis is designed specifically for use in law enforcement. We are thrilled to partner with Blue Fusion and the Pasco Sheriff's Office to ensure their investigations benefit from our ability to quickly analyze audio, OCR, and text assets. DS-Compliance is committed to providing robust data keyword analysis solutions to support the important work of law enforcement agencies."Rick Sterrett, CEO of Blue Fusion Technologies , commented on the partnership: "We are honored to collaborate with the Pasco Sheriff's Office and DS-Compliance and assist them in their mission to serve and protect the community. This partnership underscores the significant value that Blue Fusion and DS-Compliance bring to law enforcement agencies, and we are excited to contribute to the safety and security of Pasco County."Blue Fusion's pioneering technology is an enterprise-wide solution that empowers law enforcement agencies to deploy it seamlessly, whether on-premises or in the cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. Our patented solution provides unmatched control over your data and integrates state-of-the-art AI technologies. Recognized with an Authority to Operate, it is a testament to its security and reliability, especially in government applications.For more information about Blue Fusion Technologies, DS-Compliance, and their innovative solutions, please visit .About Blue Fusion Technologies:Blue Fusion's patented technology revolutionizes your data analysis experience, allowing you to access and query multiple data sources simultaneously. This solution is recognized for its excellence and provides lightning-fast connectivity to diverse databases, facilitating instant queries and on-demand data access. With its data-agnostic approach, Blue Fusion becomes your invaluable time and cost-saving companion, ensuring uninterrupted access to your data anytime you need it.

