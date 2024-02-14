Global Gaming Data Welcomes Steve Moriya As Head Of Sports Betting Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Moriya will head up sports betting compliance for Global Gaming Data to ensure regulation compliance in all licensed sports betting jurisdictions.

- Mark GustavsonTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Gaming Data , LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce that Steve Moriya has joined the company to lead their U.S. sports betting compliance efforts. Steve's background in helping early-stage technology companies excel in specific verticals will position Global Gaming Data to become a leader in online sports betting across the United States.Steve is an accomplished professional with a background in compliance and a passion for sports. With over 20+ years of experience in major global media companies such as Discovery Channel, Youtube and WWE, Steve excels at building team infrastructure. In his new role as Sports Betting Compliance Director, where he will be responsible for ensuring that all aspects of the company's sports betting operations comply with relevant regulations and industry standards. With his strong attention to detail and deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, Steve will ensure that the company operates ethically and in accordance with legal requirements, while also providing a safe and enjoyable experience for customers.“I am thrilled to be joining the Global Gaming Data team as Head of Sports Betting Compliance. I'm eager to lead the team in ensuring that all aspects of the company's sports betting operations comply with regulations worldwide. I am very excited to leverage my expertise to contribute to the company's success and help shape the future of the sports betting industry," said Steve Moriya.Global Gaming Data is now licensing world class sports data feeds to North American digital publishers, and the integration of sports betting capabilities into their sports data products will be launching in approved U.S. states in Q2, 2024."Our sports data products cover sports from across the globe, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", said Mark Gustavson, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner. "The integration of sports betting options for consumers in our products is a natural fit for our customers, and having Steve on our team to oversee the state-by-state sports betting compliance process will position us for maximum growth in the emerging online sports betting sector," added Gustavson.Global Gaming Data operates SportsDataLive , which gives digital publishers interested in licensing sports data a real time look at Global Gaming Data's sports data products in action. SportsDataLive has launched in a beta version in English, and the site will be available in English and Spanish in the near future. The launch of the SportsDataLive website covers NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, NCAA men's football and basketball, WNBA, F1 Racing, and PGA. Additional sports, features and sports data functions, including the ability to wager on sporting events, will be added to SportsDataLive throughout Q1, and Q2, 2024.Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences. A fully customizable and localized sports data widget is available for digital publishers looking to integrate turnkey sports data to their digital properties at the lowest cost pricing available in North America. Full 2024 Paris Olympic coverage widgets are also available to digital publishers through Global Gaming Data for as low as $500.00 per month.Interested digital publishers can visit SportsDataLive now to download a comprehensive marketing overview and spreadsheet showing the full coverage of global sports information available for immediate licensing. For U.S. inquiries digital publishers can reach out to .... For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to ...###About Global Gaming Data, LLC:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData

