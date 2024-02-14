Bengaluru's South United Football Club Starts Three Training Hubs In Pune

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Feb 14 (IANS) South United Football Club (SUFC), Bengaluru's first privately-owned professional football club, has announced the expansion of its Academy to Pune, inaugurating three training hubs of its South United Football Academy (SUFA) in the City.

The training hubs will provide cutting-edge football training as part of SUFA's vision in Pune which unfolds as a progressive pathway to unlock and nurture the full potential of football in Pune.

The three pathways include SUFA's unique Toddler Development Program (3-5 years), their flagship Youth Development Program (5-18 years), and their Elite Youth Teams (Under 13, Under 15, and Under 17) where talented athletes are provided with a full scholarship from the Club, thereby opening a pathway to the Senior Team.

The Academy will conduct trials for the Elite programme in the Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17 age group categories in the coming days to select upcoming talent and incorporate them into the programme.

Following the successful implementation in Bengaluru, South United strives to replicate this dynamic pathway in Pune, this was revealed at a media outreach event held by the Club on Tuesday at their sprawling state-of-the-art Ganga Legends Sports Complex Academy in Bavdhan, Pune.

SUFA aims to provide a supportive environment to implement international coaching standards, enhance the existing infrastructure, and contribute to the overall footballing ecosystem to prioritize the development of football prodigies locally.

Terence (Terry) Phelan, Sporting Director of South United Sports Foundation, expressed excitement at being in Pune.“Bengaluru and Pune are similar in many ways. Bengaluru has now developed a structured footballing ecosystem focusing on grassroots development. Not every grassroots player makes it to the top level but every top-level player starts at the grassroots level. We have been flourishing in that environment and look forward to contributing to the growth of football in Pune. We believe Pune has a rich talent pool, passion for the game, and the required infrastructure for the sport to grow,” he said.

Phelan also shared about opening a football hub in the neighbouring city of Solapur. He further revealed that the blueprint of a Baby League in the city has also been formalized, and preparations would begin soon.

SUFA has partnered with Pune-based Ileseum Clubs for their centres in Bavdhan, Undri, and Kharadi. The centres in Bavdhan and Kharadi have an 11-a-side pitch, while Undri has a 7-a-side pitch. SUFA will also run their Elite Programme, which will provide scholarships to selected talent from the city starting June in Bavdhan and Kharadi.

