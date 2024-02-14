IDF claims Arab news agency reporter is Hamas commander

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have made a startling claim, asserting that a Palestinian journalist working for Al Jazeera is concurrently serving as a senior militant within the Hamas group. Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesman for the IDF, presented the allegation along with images purportedly showing the journalist, Mohamed Washah, engaging in activities related to Hamas military operations.



The incriminating images, published on Sunday, depict Washah handling military hardware, including a mounted RPG, homemade warheads, and a crude strike-drone during what the IDF claims are Hamas training exercises. Adraee emphasized the dual identity of Washah, stating, "In the morning, he’s a journalist on the Al Jazeera channel, and in the evening, a terrorist in Hamas!"



The IDF spokesperson disclosed that the imagery was retrieved from a laptop seized a few weeks ago from a Hamas compound in northern Gaza. Documents found on the laptop reportedly identified Washah as a "prominent commander" of an anti-tank unit within Hamas and a member of its air unit’s research and development group since late 2022.



Adraee hinted at more revelations, suggesting that the IDF may disclose additional details about alleged Hamas militants masquerading as journalists in the near future. The accused journalist, Washah, who has featured in multiple Al Jazeera broadcasts from the region in recent months, and the broadcaster have not yet provided public comments on the IDF's allegations. The accusations raise questions about the intersection of journalism and military activities in conflict zones and the potential implications for media organizations operating in such environments.





