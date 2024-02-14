South Africa pressures ICJ to do something about situation in Rafah

(MENAFN) South Africa has submitted an emergency filing to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), calling for an assessment of Israel's planned ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza. In the filing on Monday, the South African Presidency asserted that the military operation in Rafah, described as "the last refuge for surviving people in Gaza," constitutes a "serious and irreparable breach" of the Genocide Convention and the ICJ's Order issued on January 26, 2024.



The statement urged the ICJ to consider taking "provisional measures" to restrain Israel, emphasizing the large-scale killing, harm, and destruction resulting from the offensive. South Africa's legal action comes in response to Israel's disregard for the ICJ's previous order issued in December, commanding Israel to refrain from committing genocidal acts against Palestinians.



The ICJ's earlier order specifically outlined restrictions on actions such as killing or seriously injuring Palestinians and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction, including limiting aid deliveries. Despite the court's ruling, Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza, further hindering humanitarian aid by accusing the United Nation's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA of aiding and abetting Hamas during a raid in October.



As tensions escalate and international legal avenues are pursued, South Africa's move underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation in Gaza. The ICJ now faces the task of evaluating the emergency filing and determining whether additional measures are necessary to prevent further breaches of Palestinian rights in the ongoing conflict.







