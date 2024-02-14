UK asks Israel to think over situation in Gaza

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza, where approximately a million displaced Palestinian civilians reside, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called on Israel to carefully weigh the consequences of further military action. The airstrikes in Rafah resulted in the death of 67 people and left dozens injured, according to local officials.



Rafah, located near the Egyptian border, initially had a population of around 280,000 before hostilities between Israel and Hamas erupted last October. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had previously urged Palestinian civilians to evacuate to Rafah as it advanced into the northern part of the enclave.



Addressing reporters on Monday, Cameron expressed the United Kingdom's deep concern about the situation, urging Israel to "stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action." He emphasized the challenges of conducting a war in densely populated areas like Rafah, where displaced civilians have limited options for shelter.



Cameron advocated for an "immediate pause in the fighting" leading to a ceasefire, emphasizing the need to protect the civilian population. He estimated that over half of Gaza's population is currently seeking shelter in the area.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed these sentiments, warning that an Israeli army offensive on Rafah would result in a "humanitarian catastrophe." Baerbock insisted that the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bears a responsibility to minimize the suffering of the civilian population.



The international calls for restraint and concern over the humanitarian impact underscore the complexities of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. As diplomatic efforts intensify to address the situation, the focus remains on safeguarding civilian lives and finding a path towards a lasting ceasefire.





