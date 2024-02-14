Borrel comments on Netanyahu`s disregard for international calls to minimizes civilian casualties during ongoing conflict in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a significant development, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for a reduction in the supply of weapons to Israel, citing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged disregard for international calls to minimize civilian casualties during the ongoing military operation in Gaza. According to Gaza's health ministry, the conflict has resulted in 28,473 deaths and 68,146 injuries due to Israeli airstrikes and a ground offensive.



During a press conference on Monday, Borrell referenced United States President Joe Biden's recent statement characterizing Israel's response to Hamas's October 7 strike as "over the top."



Borrell highlighted similar sentiments expressed by other high-ranking Western officials and suggested that if there is concern about the high number of casualties, there should be a reconsideration of the supply of arms to prevent further loss of life.



"If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe we have to think about (stopping) the provision of arms," stated Borrell. He criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating that despite numerous pleas from various quarters to protect civilians and minimize casualties, Netanyahu "doesn't listen to anyone." Borrell questioned the standards for determining the acceptable number of casualties and expressed frustration over the perceived lack of responsiveness from the Israeli Prime Minister.



Borrell's remarks highlight the growing international scrutiny and calls for reevaluation of arms supply policies amid the ongoing conflict. The comments also underscore the challenges of diplomatic efforts to influence the conduct of military operations and protect civilian lives in the midst of escalating tensions in the region. As the situation unfolds, the international community continues to grapple with the complexities and consequences of the conflict, with debates over arms supplies and calls for accountability taking center stage.



