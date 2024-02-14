Trump says NATO should give aid to Ukraine equal to US aid

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has renewed his call for NATO member states to contribute an equivalent amount of aid to Ukraine as the United States. Trump's assertion comes in the wake of his recent claim that he once threatened to withhold military protection from European nations that did not meet their financial obligations within the alliance. The ex-president's comments align with his longstanding skepticism toward NATO, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously accusing him of jeopardizing mutual defense guarantees.



Taking to his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump highlighted his approach to NATO during his tenure, boasting about pressuring allies to increase their financial contributions. In a post, he stated, "When I told the 20 countries that weren't paying their fair share that they had to PAY UP, and said without doing that you will not have United States Military Protection, the money came rolling in. It was a beautiful sight to see." Trump emphasized the need for NATO to equalize and contribute to Ukraine aid, writing in all caps, "THEY WILL DO THAT IF PROPERLY ASKED."



NATO, consisting of 31 member states, recommends that each country allocate at least 2 percent of its GDP to military expenditures. However, some of the wealthiest members, including Germany, France, and Italy, have consistently fallen short of this target for decades.



Trump's return to the NATO issue underscores the ongoing debate over defense spending within the alliance and the role of individual member states in collective security efforts.



During his presidency, Trump played a key role in pressuring European allies to increase military spending, citing the need for equitable burden-sharing. The latest remarks suggest Trump sees his approach to NATO as a diplomatic achievement, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. As the call for NATO to match United States aid to Ukraine gains traction, it rekindles discussions about the alliance's financial commitments, defense capabilities, and the geopolitical dynamics shaping trans-Atlantic relations.





