America secretly confiscates Venezuelan jumbo jet

(MENAFN) In a move that has sparked international tension, United States authorities have reportedly taken custody of a Venezuelan cargo plane, alleging its connection to an Iranian airline associated with the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The aircraft, an American-manufactured jumbo jet, was transferred to the United States on February 11, according to a statement on the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) website. The plane had been detained by the government of Argentina in 2022 and was subsequently handed over to United States custody.



Officials in the United States claim that the seized aircraft was formerly owned by Mahan Air, an Iranian airline under United States sanctions, accused of transporting weapons and fighters for the IRGC, designated a terrorist organization by Washington. The jet was sold by Mahan Air to the Venezuelan cargo airline Emtrasur, allegedly violating United States export control laws and benefiting the IRGC, according to DOJ Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen. He emphasized the United States commitment to preventing hostile state actors from engaging in activities that pose threats to national security.



The DOJ statement did not provide specific details on the disposition of the aircraft, only mentioning that it is "being prepared for disposition." The Venezuelan government condemned the seizure, labeling it as "blatant theft" and accusing the United States and Argentina of collusion. Caracas argued that the act violated civil aeronautics regulations and the rights of Emtrasur on commercial, civil, and political fronts.



As the situation unfolds, the controversy surrounding the aircraft's seizure highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics involving the United States, Iran, and Venezuela. The accusations of illicit activities and sanctions violations add layers of complexity to an already contentious relationship between the involved nations. The aftermath of this seizure is likely to impact diplomatic ties and may raise questions about international legal frameworks governing such actions.







