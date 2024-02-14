Hillary Clinton claims Biden`s age is real problem

(MENAFN) As President Joe Biden gears up for a potential second term in the White House, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the growing debate surrounding Biden's advancing age, stating that it is a "legitimate issue" for discussion on the campaign trail. The 81-year-old president faced renewed speculation about his cognitive abilities after recent verbal missteps, including confusing the leaders of Egypt and Mexico.



The scrutiny over Biden's age intensified following an announcement that he would not face criminal prosecution for mishandling classified government documents, with a prosecutor describing him as an "elderly man with a poor memory." Clinton, who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, acknowledged the validity of the debate about Biden's age.



In a recent interview with MSNBC, Clinton revealed insights from her interactions with individuals in the White House, stating, "they know it's an issue." She emphasized that age is a relevant concern not only for Biden but also for Trump, who is only three years younger. Rather than dismissing concerns about his age, Clinton suggested that Biden's campaign team should address them by highlighting his extensive experience as a legislator.



"I think Biden also should lean into the fact that he's experienced and that experience is not just in the political arena," Clinton asserted. She encouraged the campaign to emphasize Biden's broader experience, encompassing human experience, character, and wisdom, as key attributes that differentiate him in the upcoming November election.



The remarks from Clinton shed light on the nuanced considerations surrounding Biden's re-election bid and the challenges posed by public perception of his age. As the political landscape evolves, the debate over age becomes a pivotal aspect of the larger conversation about leadership, experience, and the future direction of the United States. Clinton's insights reflect the complexities faced by political candidates as they navigate public discourse and work to shape their narratives in a dynamic electoral environment.



