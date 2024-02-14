Musk denies possibility of Russia losing conflict with Ukraine

(MENAFN) Renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, emphatically declared on Monday that there is "no way in hell" Russia will face defeat in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.



Musk made this statement during a discussion on X Spaces, a platform within his social media network X (formerly Twitter). The conversation centered around a Senate bill proposing additional United States aid to Ukraine, with Musk joined by other figures, including Republican lawmakers Ron Johnson, JD Vance, and Mike Lee, as well as former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and entrepreneur David Sacks.



Expressing his opposition to the proposed aid, Musk argued that the spending wouldn't benefit Ukraine and suggested that prolonging the conflict wouldn't be in Ukraine's best interest. He urged Americans to contact their elected representatives regarding the USD95 billion emergency spending proposal, which includes USD60 billion designated for Ukraine, along with funding for Israel and Taiwan. The bill successfully passed the Senate on Tuesday, but faces anticipated challenges in the House of Representatives, where Republican opposition to additional funding for Kiev is notably stronger. These Republicans are pushing for increased spending on security at the United States-Mexico border.



Musk, known for his calls for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has been critical of United States military assistance to Ukraine over the past two years. He has consistently argued against accusations of being an apologist for Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that his companies, particularly SpaceX, have actively undermined Russia. Musk pointed to SpaceX's provision of its Starlink internet service to Ukraine as a concrete example of contributing to efforts against Russia.



The discussion underscores the divisions within the United States political landscape regarding aid to Ukraine, with Musk's high-profile stance adding another layer to the ongoing debate. As the Senate bill moves forward, the divergent perspectives within the House of Representatives suggest that the issue will continue to be a point of contention, reflecting broader tensions and policy considerations within the United States.



