Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. Continues Expansion Into New Verticals

XESP Announces Signing of MedTech and Sports & Entertainment Clients

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)

STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP), a digital engagement company, continues its expansion with the signing of two clients in the last month. The signings are part of XESP's strategic plan to provide services to diverse verticals and industries through direct sales, channel partners, and advisors' networks.One of the signings is in the Medical Technology vertical with a client that has comprehensive technologies and expertise that provide data aggregation and visualization and clinical pathway automation to critical care providers to improve patient outcomes.The other signing is in the Sports and Entertainment space with a client that provides unique technologies and services to producers, content creators, and artists.Both agreements provide the clients with access to XESP's technology, expertise, and proven processes to help guide their respective digital engagement programs to produce enhanced growth and profitability.About Electronic Servitor Publication NetworkElectronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack -the Digital Engagement EngineTM. XESP's AI and LM-driven technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow. The result is the creation of relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action -driving growth for client companies.Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, XESP's new clients. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect” or similar terms. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, therefore, there cannot be any assurance that any of the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future actions, events or results contemplated by us will be achieved. Except for our ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

