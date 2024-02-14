American Senate endorses assistance for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Democratic-led United States Senate has approved a comprehensive USD95.34 billion international security assistance package, with a substantial portion earmarked for aiding Ukraine. The bill, which secured a 70-29 majority in a pre-dawn vote, received support from a group of Republican lawmakers, surpassing the crucial 60-vote threshold for approval.



The aid package, totaling approximately USD60 billion for Ukraine, underscores bipartisan efforts to address the ongoing conflict and provide crucial support to the Ukrainian government. Despite the Senate's affirmative stance, the bill faces significant opposition in the lower chamber, where Speaker Mike Johnson has tied any appropriation for Kiev to sweeping reforms in the United States immigration system and security measures at its southern border.



Expressing his opposition to the bill, Speaker Johnson maintained that it should have included provisions for real border security, urging a reevaluation of the current legislation. He emphasized that the House would continue to deliberate and assert its position on these critical matters.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the approval as a landmark development with far-reaching implications for national security, allied interests, and the stability of Western democracies. Schumer emphasized the significance of the bill, noting that it has been years, if not decades, since the Senate passed legislation with such profound impacts.



The urgency to expedite aid for Ukraine has been a focal point for United States President Joe Biden, who has consistently called on Congress to accelerate the approval process. The Biden administration faced a funding shortfall after exhausting previously approved allocations, prompting concerns about the potential for a direct confrontation with Russia if additional support was not provided to the Ukrainian government.



The approval of the aid package reflects a commitment to addressing the geopolitical challenges posed by the conflict in Ukraine and highlights the delicate balance between national security priorities and internal policy considerations. As the bill advances through the legislative process, the debate over the allocation of resources and the conditions attached to the aid underscores the complexity of navigating foreign policy decisions within the broader context of domestic reforms.



