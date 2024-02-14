Epson Introduces Certified Renew Program Offering Epson Technology To Consumers At A Great Value

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Program Supports Circular Economy, Delivering

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced a new program to bring like-new, high-end technology to consumers at a great value. The Epson Certified ReNewTM program offers high-quality projection, printing and scanning technology solutions through Epson's expanded refurbished program. As part of the Certified ReNew program, every product goes through a unique, multi-stage process to ensure the same quality standards as new products and features the same limited warranty as the corresponding new product.

"Available exclusively at Epson and Epson, the Epson Certified ReNew program offers a substantial benefit for consumers looking to buy great Epson products at a great price. And, with the Epson Certified ReNew Customer Promise, we ensure every product is brought to a like-new state, backing it up with the same warranty as any new product," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, Consumer Division, Epson America, Inc. "The Epson Certified ReNew program underscores the importance of 'reduce, reuse, recycle.' Helping support a circular economy and keeping products out of landfills is a win-win-win for consumers, Epson and the environment."

The Epson Certified ReNew Customer Promise ensures that every Epson Certified ReNew product is thoroughly inspected and tested to ensure standards for performance, functionality, and reliability. Bringing an affordable and accessible alternative to consumers, the program offers a wide range of Epson products, including projectors, printers and scanners, that come with the same limited warranty offered with all new products. Additional benefits of the program include:



Product Check-Up

– Within Epson's dedicated lab, an Epson Certified ReNew technician reviews the product and defines the process to bring it to like-new quality standards.

Guaranteed Epson Quality – Only new Epson Genuine Parts are used to repair each product and every product is cosmetically cleaned and brought to Epson's exacting like-new quality standards. Products are then thoroughly tested to ensure 100% factory functionality before final packaging. Recycled packaging

– Brand-new boxes made from 100% recycled materials are used, and just like any new product, new materials such as manuals, software and cables are included.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than

JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), Twitter (twitter/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

