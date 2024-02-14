Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7 % % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Offshore Supply Vessel Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2024

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market is anticipated to grow from USD 19.37 Billion in 2023 to USD 31.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Bourbon Offshore, Tidewater Inc., Edison Chouest Offshore, Siem Offshore, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Swire Pacific Offshore, GulfMark Offshore, Vroon Offshore Services, Solstad Offshore, DOF ASA, Farstad Shipping, Havila Shipping, Island Offshore, Maersk Supply Service, Nam Cheong Limited, Rem Maritime, Pacific Radiance, Bumi Armada Berhad, Simon Møkster Shipping, Topaz Energy and Marine and others.

Recent Developments:

January 9, 2024: With the successful installation this autumn of a Floating Electrical Hub (FEH) off Port-la-Nouvelle (southern France), Bourbon Subsea Services teams have laid the foundation stone for the Eolmed project, a pilot floating wind farm located off Gruissan in the Mediterranean. This project will involve three wind turbines producing more than 110 million KwH/year by 2025, which is equivalent to the consumption of 50,000 inhabitants. The FEH is a floating infrastructure that will be connected to the three wind turbines on one side and the shore connection cable on the other, enabling the transportation of electricity to the power grid.

May 07, 2023: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the“Company”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels and related assets from Solstad Offshore ASA. In connection with the Company's financing of the Solstad acquisition, the Company completed its previously announced bond offering in the Nordic bond market on July 3, 2023. The purchase price of approximately $580.0 million consists of the previously announced $577.0 million base purchase price along with an initial $3.0 million purchase price adjustment, that will be adjusted for bunkers and other consumables within the next fourteen days. The purchase price was funded through a combination of cash on hand, net proceeds from the $250.0 million Nordic bond issuance and net proceeds from the $325.0 million senior secured term loan made pursuant to a Credit Agreement dated June 30, 2023 with DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch, as facility agent, and other lenders.

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Segmentation:

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market by Vessel Type, Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS)

Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)

Multipurpose Support Vessel (MSV)

Standby & Rescue Vessel (SRV)

Others

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market by Application, Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market by Region Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. Technological developments and increased attention to offshore renewable energy sources, like wave and wind energy, have given the OSV market in North America a new angle in recent years. OSV deployments for servicing offshore wind farms and providing logistical support for renewable energy projects along the region's coastlines have increased. This range of applications highlights how flexible and adaptable OSVs are in responding to changing market needs.

Chapter Outline of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market:

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV), including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

