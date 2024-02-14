Summer In The City Is Bringing Rock To America This Summer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

summer in the city

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global event promotion company GL Event has announced the dates for its music festival, Summer in the City, in the USA this summer.The festival is coming to eight cities in America and features some of the biggest music legends on its lineup, including The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Blink 182, Paramore, and many others.The daytime festival will last over two days in each city and is expected to have a crowd of 20,000 attendees.Besides the musical performances, attendees will also be able to enjoy multiple different activities, such as amusement rides and water rides, and eat some delicious food from the vendors and trucks on site.The festival will be held between June and August in multiple cities across the United States.The full announcement is set to be made in the first week of March.

