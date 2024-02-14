Turkey's cow milk production surges to 10.2M tons in 2023

(MENAFN) The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Wednesday that Turkey amassed 10.2 million tons of cow milk in 2023, marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to the previous January-December period. During this timeframe, cow milk production experienced steady growth, contributing to the country's dairy sector expansion.



Throughout the 12-month period, Turkey saw a production of 1.5 million tons of drinking milk, reflecting a moderate 1.5 percent rise from the preceding year. Moreover, cheese production from cow's milk surged by 9.7 percent year-on-year to reach 771,067 tons, signaling robust activity within the cheese manufacturing segment.



In addition to cheese and milk, Turkey’s dairy sector also witnessed substantial outputs in other key products. The country produced 1.2 million tons of yogurt, nearly 829,548 tons of ayran – a popular salty yogurt drink – and 87,060 tons of butter, contributing to the diverse array of dairy offerings available domestically.



However, Turkey’s dairy trade landscape exhibited mixed trends during the same period. While dairy product exports declined by 36.06 percent year-on-year, amounting to USD390.6 million, dairy imports surged significantly by 56.2 percent, reaching USD130.7 million. Notably, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States emerged as the primary destinations for Turkish dairy exports, underscoring the country's position as a significant player in the global dairy market.

