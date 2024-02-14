Gadkari Takes Stock Of Key Rs 3,565 Crore Highway Inter-Link Project In NCR

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inspected the Faridabad Bypass Site and the construction of Package 1 & 2 of DND Sohna Highway on National Highway-148 NA including a spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The project spans 33 km, and is coming up with an investment of Rs 3,565 Crore, under Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode.

This expansive infrastructure initiative seamlessly interlinks major highways --Direct Noida Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar -Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport connectivity highway.

Encompassing a 6-lane access-controlled highway with a 3-lane service roads on both sides in the brownfield stretch, the urban project integrates 8 elevated sections of a total length 12.034 km which include 10 flyovers, 6 VUPs, 11 LVUPs, 13 Minor Bridges, 1 ROB, 1 RUB, 6 Bus Bays, and 102 box culverts.

Spanning over the metro line at 4 locations at a maximum height of about 27 m, it incorporates vertical gardening on piers for aesthetic, physiological, economical, and environmental advantages.

A noise barrier along elevated sections mitigates noise pollution, while 10 hectares of barren land, once used for fly ash dumping, undergo plantation for a jungle safari project initiated by the Delhi government.

