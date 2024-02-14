Chicken meat production in Turkey dives 3.7 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) According to the announcement made by Turkey’s statistical authority on Wednesday, chicken meat production in the country experienced a decline of 3.7 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. The total chicken meat production for the year amounted to 2.3 million tons. Additionally, turkey meat production also witnessed a notable drop of 11.3 percent, reaching 47,575 tons, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



The report from TurkStat further highlighted that the number of slaughtered chickens decreased by 5.7 percent to 1.27 million units during the same period. Despite the downturn in meat production, hen egg production in turkey demonstrated resilience, totaling 20.6 billion units, marking a 4.2 percent increase compared to the previous year, covering the period of January to December.



These statistics shed light on the dynamics within Türkiye's poultry industry, reflecting fluctuations in production levels and consumer demand for poultry products over the course of the year.

