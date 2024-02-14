Turkish benchmark stock index gains 0.23 percent on midweek open

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index commenced the midweek trading session at 9,014.87 points, marking a modest gain of 0.23 percent or 20.87 points compared to the previous closing figure. Despite achieving record levels over consecutive closing sessions, the BIST 100 index concluded Tuesday's trading with a decline of 1.97 percent, settling at 8,994.00 points. The day witnessed a substantial transaction volume amounting to 151 billion liras (USD4.91 billion), underlining the active market participation and trading activity.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 30.7425 as of 10:20 a.m. local time (0720GMT). Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was recorded at 32.9550, and the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate was reported at 38.6620. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange markets and the relative strength of the Turkish lira against major currencies.



As for precious metals and commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,004.60, indicating stability in the precious metal markets. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.80, reflecting the ongoing volatility and fluctuations in global oil markets. These price movements underscore the influence of geopolitical factors, supply-demand dynamics, and market sentiment on commodity prices, which continue to shape investor decisions and market trends.

