Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 Wraps Up With 12.000 Visitors And 345 Exhibitors

Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The 4th edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 is wrapped up on Tuesday with participation 346 exhibitors and nearly 12.000 visitors. The three-day Beautyworld Saudi Arabia has received overwhelming positivity from sector participants from across the world, dominated by fragrance specialists amongst five key dedicated industry segments, Fragrance; Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; and Supply Chain & Services as well as Personal Care & Hygiene.





Participating in Beautyworld Saudi Arabia for the first time, a 27 strong exhibitor delegation from France have enjoyed a positive introduction to the KSA market in the three day exhibition held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

South African participants have expressed their positive response at the exhibition“It's great exposure, such a professional show and the access to buyers and distributors has been exceptional – it's been amazing for me with such high quality leads all week,” enthused Zene Kaye, Director, Chardine Goats Milk Skincare, speaking at the South African Pavilion. With Country Pavilions from Turkiye, France, Korea, South Africa, China and Hong Kong and South Korea, International delegations have converged on Riyadh, many for the first time to enjoy the opportunities for global trade and growth offered by the largest beauty and wellness industry exhibition ever held in the Kingdom. With over 40 countries participating as exhibitors, the global brands and businesses join an increase in those from Saudi Arabia itself. “42 countries are participating at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia in 2024. Travelling here to showcase some of the world's most unique brands, products and services has proven an opportunity for trade buyers to network, make business connections and collaborate internationally, as the world's beauty industry looks towards KSA for opportunity, sharing and growth. The visitor profile has been solidly trade and industry, giving our international brands the very best exposure for their growth objectives,” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East.



Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH. For more information on Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 please visit: