Medscape Extend powered by PulsePoint Gives Health Marketers Expanded Access to Medscape Authenticated Healthcare Professionals

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, the leading provider of healthcare information globally, and PulsePoint, which offers a marketing technology platform, are integrating their capabilities to introduce Medscape Extend. For the first time ever, this innovative solution empowers marketers to accurately reach and message verified healthcare professionals (HCPs) across the internet in the UK, EU, and Canada. With Medscape Extend, Medscape has integrated its highly engaged and authenticated HCP membership with PulsePoint's programmatic targeting capabilities into a single platform that enables the delivery of advertising to HCPs across all digital media touchpoints.

"The global pharma media industry is in a period of positive transformation, with publishers, agencies and clients pushing for increasingly intelligent approaches to prescription brand challenges. Medscape Extend is a brilliant addition to this and opens the door to creative media campaigns both on and off the Medscape Professional Network," said Richard Springham, Managing Director, Initiative Health.

"The ability to target verified HCPs in a multi-dimensional manner across their entire media journey is a key facet of modern HCP media campaigns. The team at Medscape has been able to build this in a connected, compliant, and scalable way. I'm excited to see how planners across the industry use Medscape Extend creatively in campaigns."

In the ever-evolving landscape of pharmaceutical marketing, reaching healthcare professionals with targeted and relevant content wherever they engage is crucial. One powerful tool in the arsenal of global pharma marketers remains messaging HCPs on endemic sites like the Medscape Everywhere network. However, with Medscape Extend, marketers can now extend this marketing strategy across the open internet and in a manner that is fully compliant against the necessary European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) consent.

"With this launch, we're excited to continue delivering the market high quality audiences, with scale, transparency, and real-time optimization. There's a huge upside for advertisers who are looking to reach healthcare professionals in Europe and Canada," said Jeremy Schneider, Group General Manager of WebMD Global. "Medscape Extend represents our commitment to innovation in advertising.

As technology has evolved and data capabilities have gotten more precise, advertisers are demanding greater targeting sophistication and automated technologies in addition to the value of direct media."

Key Benefits for Pharma Marketers:



Unrivaled reach: Greater reach, scale and opportunity to accurately engage HCPs throughout their journey starting on Medscape, and across the open Internet via PulsePoint's technology

Unprecedented insights:

Enhanced signals from Medscape 1st party HCP profiles combined with PulsePoint contextual data

GDPR Compliance through Medscape's Verification Process: Active opt-in 1st party consent data from Medscape's Global Network properties

Initially, Medscape Extend will be used to deliver relevant unbranded content to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada. As part of WebMD Health Corporation, an Internet Brands company, Medscape and PulsePoint already work together in the U.S. to deliver similar healthcare professional digital marketing solutions.