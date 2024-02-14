(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11:00 London, 13:00 Helsinki, 14 February 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT TO THE COMPANY ITSELF

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak's Board of Directors has decided, to direct a share issuance without payment to the Company itself, by virtue of the authority granted by the General Annual Meeting of 21 June 2023 and according to chapter 9, section 20 of the Companies' Act.

The share issuance consists of 10,000,000 new shares. The shares are of the same share series than the existing shares of the Company and they have the same share rights as of their registration than the Company ́s existing shares. The shares which will be held by the Company may be used among other things to raise additional finance and enabling corporate and business acquisitions or other arrangements and investments of business activity or for employee incentive and commitment schemes.

The new shares will be registered into the Trade Register without undue delay after which the Company will apply for the shares to be publicly traded on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

Helsinki, February 14, 2024

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, ..

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

