Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Update 2024: The Turnaround Continues | 23Andme, Family Tree DNA, Ancestry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI introduces new research on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are 23andMe (United States), Family Tree DNA (United States), Ancestry (United States), Genesis HealthCare (Japan), EasyDNA (United Kingdom), Veritas (United States), Myriad Genetics Inc. (United States), Full Genomes Corporation, Inc. (United States), Living DNA Ltd. (United Kingdom), Color Health, Inc. (United States)..Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)The global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market size is expanding at robust growth of 24.4%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 12.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 22.30 Billion by 2029.Definition:Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing involves providing individuals access to their genetic information without the involvement of healthcare professionals.On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Online Platform, OTC], Product Types [Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Others] and some significant parts of the business.Market Trends:.Growing consumer interest in personalized healthcare and genetic insights.Market Drivers:.Rising demand for personalized medicine and preventive healthcare.Market Opportunities:.Expansion of DTC genetic testing services into emerging markets.Market Restraints:.Expansion of DTC genetic testing services into emerging markets.Market Challenges:.Expansion of DTC genetic testing services into emerging markets.Buy Latest Edition of Market Study NowDirect-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Key Players: 23andMe (United States), Family Tree DNA (United States), Ancestry (United States), Genesis HealthCare (Japan), EasyDNA (United Kingdom), Veritas (United States), Myriad Genetics Inc. (United States), Full Genomes Corporation, Inc. (United States), Living DNA Ltd. (United Kingdom), Color Health, Inc. (United States).Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Avail Limited Period Offer /Discount on Immediate purchase @FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Browse for Full Report at @Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Australia or Southeast Asia.

Criag Francis

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd

+ +1 434-322-0091

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn