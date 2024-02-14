The Catalan American Council Announces Today Two Exclusive Events In The United States With Former President Artur Mas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- President Marc Corsi of the CAC announces today two exclusive events to be held February 27th in New York City and February 29th in San Francisco.The Taste of Catalonia events take place in storied locations. The event in New York City takes place at the renowned New York Yacht Club, a 24-time defender of the America's Cup that will be held in Barcelona later this year. In San Francisco, the CAC will host its event in the iconic Villa Taverna Dining Club. Both events will feature a cocktail reception with the Former President of Catalonia, Artur Mas, as well as a dinner with an award-winning Catalan culinary team.These events build relationships for our attendees through our speakers, attendees, and awardees. The renowned speakers for the events include the esteemed President Artur Mas in New York City. Legendary San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown will join him at our San Francisco event.Each event will present three excellent Catalan Americans with the Transatlantic Bridge Award. The Transatlantic Bridge Award recognizes individuals for their exemplary contribution to the Catalan American Community and their distinction in their respective fields.The culinary team for both CAC events consists of visionaries in Catalan cuisine who are both successful and recognized. The consulting chef, Alba Sunyer Olle, has written The Catalan Table, the most comprehensive and complete Catalan cookbook available. In tandem with her dining menu, Lucas Paya, our guest sommelier, has prepared a one-of-a-kind wine pairing. Paya was a Sommelier at Ferran Adria's infamous El Bulli restaurant, Alain Ducasse's Ducasse Paris, and served as the Catalan Government's Wine Ambassador. Ursula XVII, the founder of Disset Chocolate, an innovative chocolate shop in New York, is rounding out the night. Ursula has previously worked under legendary Catalan Chefs like Albert Adria and Jordi Ferer."Our year is off to an extraordinary start. These planned events are a testament to how dynamic, vibrant, and prominent the Catalan community is. We intend to display Catalan-American excellence in every aspect of our events, from our magnificent locations and culinary arrangements to outstanding speakers and awardees. The events are a step of our vision for the CAC, and we are looking forward to hosting these specialty events," said CAC President Marc Corsi.Learn More.

Ivan Kiryakin

Catalan American Council

+1 415-985-5277

email us here