SCCG Announces Partnership Extension With AWARE For Biometric Verification And KYC Solutions In The Gambling Industry

SCCG Announces Partnership Extension with AWAREID for Biometric ID Verification and KYC Solutions in the Gambling Industry

SCCG Management is thrilled to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with AWARE, a world leader in biometric verification software solutions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management , a leading consultancy firm in the global gambling industry , is thrilled to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with AWARE, a world leader in biometric verification software solutions. This renewed commitment builds upon the successful collaboration initiated between the two companies, aiming to further establish AWARE's advanced biometric software solutions across the gambling sector worldwide.

AWARE, renowned for its innovative approach in the biometrics field and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "AWRE," has set new benchmarks with its comprehensive suite of biometric solutions. These solutions facilitate secure biometric enrollment, authentication, and identity verification, providing a seamless and frictionless experience for users. The extended partnership with SCCG Management is poised to further leverage these cutting-edge technologies, enhancing security, compliance, and user experience across the global gambling industry.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the continuing partnership, stating, "The extension of our partnership with AWARE underscores our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of the gambling industry. AWARE's biometric software solutions are at the forefront of technology, offering unparalleled security and convenience. We are excited to keep working together to distribute these essential KYC solutions to our extensive network of industry operators. This collaboration is a testament to our mission of enhancing the user experience while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance."

The initial partnership between SCCG Management and AWARE has already made significant strides in transforming the landscape of security and authentication within the gambling sector. The contract extension is set to further this impact, enabling major operators worldwide to benefit from AWARE's leading biometric solutions.

ABOUT AWARE

AWARE is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware's offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company's 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware's algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

