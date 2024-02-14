(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Advertising Celebrates the Record-Breaking Launch of "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth"

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Achieves Historic Launch on Steam Marking a New High for the Franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Advertising , a leader in introducing Japanese, Korean and Chinese games to the American market, proudly announces its role in the historic launch of "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth." Released on January 26, 2024, the game has not only received critical acclaim but also set new records, becoming Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's most successful launch to date."Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth" has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing previous records with a peak concurrent player count of 46,161 on Steam during its launch weekend, as recorded by SteamDB, according to Eurogramer . This impressive figure makes it the biggest Steam launch for the Like a Dragon series, significantly outperforming its predecessor, "Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name," which peaked at 13,737.Nikki DePaola, VP at Liquid Advertising, shared her excitement about the launch: "Seeing 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' break records and captivate players is a testament to our team's experience and resources. Our approach to adapting the advertising strategy for Western audiences has paid off, reaching and resonating with both new and long-time fans of the series. As fans of the franchise ourselves, we're especially excited to share our love of the game with a wider audience."Jason Fisher the VP, Marketing Services, from Sega praised Liquid's efforts, stating, "Liquid Advertising's strategic marketing and deep understanding of the Western market were crucial in making 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' a phenomenal success."“Liquid Advertising has firmly established itself as the premier agency in bridging the gap between games developed in Japan, Korea or China and the Western market, a prowess demonstrated in the successful launch of "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth." according to Will Akerlof, President and CEO of Liquid Advertising.“Specializing in a nuanced approach that respects the originality of each game while making them relatable to Western audiences, our strategy hinges on cultural adaptation and targeted marketing.”For "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth," the agency undertook an extensive scope of work, encompassing strategic media planning and creative aspects for the launch. This included developing a comprehensive media plan that effectively targeted key demographics across various platforms, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement. To help connect with and attract newcomers to the franchise, Liquid helped create onboarding videos with major sites like IGN and Fandom to educate newcomers and remind veterans about the story. In addition, Liquid used gaming-specific industry research to find Western sports audiences most likely to be interested in“Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth,” leading to cross-collaborations with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and spots in NBA games, including an alignment with All-Star Weekend.Creatively Liquid crafted a campaign that resonated with Western audiences while staying true to the game's roots. The campaign's success was marked by its innovative use of live-action trailers and TV ads featuring popular American personalities, a move that significantly bolstered the game's appeal and accessibility in the West.Liquid Advertising's expertise in this specialized field is not just about marketing products; it's about creating cultural bridges that introduce and bring global gaming franchises to a whole new audience. Liquid Advertising is honored to have contributed to this landmark achievement and looks forward to continuing its tradition of bringing Asian games to global prominence.###About Liquid Advertising:Liquid Advertising is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles. Liquid Advertising media and creative teams help build and grow the most passionate, loyal fandoms in the world with a specialization in using data to create innovative and impactful campaigns across various digital platforms. With a commitment to data-driven insights and creative excellence, Liquid Advertising has built a reputation for helping clients achieve outstanding results in today's dynamic and ever-evolving marketing landscape. Learn More: .

