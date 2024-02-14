Salescred® Now Available In The Zoom App Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuelWESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SalesCred® PRO , the AI-powered solution for building sales credibility and establishing trust faster with prospects, is now available on the Zoom App Marketplace.The SalesCred app's integration with Zoom transforms how salespeople are seen, empowering them to achieve "trusted advisor" status quicker when meeting with prospects and accounts on Zoom.How it works:The Zoom App Marketplace helps users find apps that can integrate with Zoom to enhance their experience with products such as Meetings, Webinars, Team Chat, and more.SalesCred PRO subscribers can have Real-time Research reports on their prospects, conversation starters for attendees, CredCoachTM and more open while in meetings on Zoom."In a world where digital meetings have become the primary arena for sales interactions, SalesCred's presence in the Zoom App Marketplace is a game-changer for sales professionals. SalesCred PRO leverages AI to enable salespeople to establish credibility and build trust at unprecedented speeds,” says C. Lee Smith, Global Sales Credibility Authority and CEO of SalesFuel, Inc.SalesCred features on Zoom include:Digital CredCheckTM Credibility Scoring: SalesCred PRO meticulously measures digital credibility, laying out what a salesperson's prospects find and how it may impact their decision.Real-time Pre-sales Research: SalesCred PRO's real-time business intelligence provides crisp analysis for a salesperson's next meeting.Exclusive Buyer Behavior Research: Grants access to proprietary SalesFuel research on industry-specific B2B buyer behavior and B2C consumer behavior that is unavailable on the web.Competitive Intel: Provides insights for strategic differentiation, detailed competitive information and competitors' latest digital communications in real-time.CredCoachTM: A three-pronged coaching tool to improve sales strategy, sales tactics and featuring the“Say It Better” communication coach. Elevates a salesperson's rapport with key decision-makers using strategies grounded in brain science.Based on the bestselling sales book "SalesCred: How Buyers Qualify Sellers," SalesCred marries time-tested strategies with leading-edge sales tools. With a track record of uplifting 100,000+ sales professionals, it's the definitive resource for sales credibility in the digital age.About SalesFuel:SalesFuel® offers a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to SellSmarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® PRO App, a new solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility . SalesCred PRO aims to help users change negative perceptions by providing essential tools for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, solo practitioners, marketers and anyone working in a sensitive industry that requires a high need for trust. SalesCred also offers Immersive Master Classes and consulting. SalesFuel also offers TeamTraitTM, a sales hiring, retention and team optimization solution.About C. Lee Smith:C. Lee Smith, author of SalesCred: How Buyers Qualify Sellers and Hire Smarter, Sell More! Is the CEO of SalesFuel. He is recognized as one of the country's foremost experts on developing high-performing sales teams and a groundbreaking thought leader on sales credibility. A Certified Behavioral Analyst, he has more than 30 years of experience in sales and sales management. Sales and Marketing Magazine recognizes Smith as an Industry Leader and he has been on Selling Power Magazine's Leading Sales Consultants lists for 3 consecutive years.

