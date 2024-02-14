Weight Loss Supplements Market To Exceed USD 161.03 Billion By 2030, Paving The Way To A Healthier Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Weight Loss Supplements Market

Growing demand for weight loss supplements drives market growth, fueled by increasing health consciousness and desire for quick results

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Weight Loss Supplements Market growth is driven by a combination of factors, ranging from the global obesity epidemic and associated health concerns to increasing disposable incomes and a growing emphasis on a healthy lifestyle. As these factors continue to shape consumer behaviour, the market is poised for sustained and robust expansion in the coming years.According to the SNS Insider report, the Weight Loss Supplements Market Size was valued at USD 46.17 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 161.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Weight Loss Supplements MarketKey Players:Abbott, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway, Dub Nutrition, Euro Pharma USA, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Herbalife International of America, Inc.Market Report ScopeThe escalating prevalence of obesity and its associated health issues, including Cardio vascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and hypertension, is a key driver for the increasing demand for weight loss supplements. Shockingly, as per the World Health Organization, approximately 2.8 million individuals succumb to overweight or obesity-related causes annually. Moreover, about 115 million individuals in developing countries are grappling with obesity-related ailments. This alarming scenario is propelling the reliance on weight loss supplements for maintaining a healthy body weight, thus boosting market growth.Furthermore, the rising disposable income worldwide and the growing emphasis on a healthy lifestyle are expected to further drive the market. In Europe, for instance, nearly 79% of the population is willing to pay more for organic weight loss supplements, reflecting a profound interest in overall well-being. The expanding working and middle-class population, especially in countries like India, where household incomes are projected to triple, will contribute significantly to the rising demand for weight loss supplements.Market AnalysisThe weight loss supplements market is thriving, driven by a global increase in obesity rates. The growing awareness of health risks associated with obesity, such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers, has prompted individuals to seek effective weight management solutions. Weight loss supplements offer a convenient and accessible way for individuals to address their weight loss goals, contributing to the market's upward trajectory.Moreover, the sheer magnitude of the obese population worldwide, estimated at over 1 billion people, further intensifies the demand for weight loss supplements. The World Health Organization projects a significant increase in the demand for weight loss supplements due to the rising obesity rate, as 167 million people, both adults and children, are expected to face health challenges related to obesity by 2025.Segment Analysis. In 2020, the powders segment claimed the highest revenue share of 32.7%. This dominance can be attributed to the convenience and longer shelf life of powdered formulations, allowing easily regulated dosages. Powdered formulations are ideal for individuals with ingestion issues, offering quick and efficient nutrient absorption compared to other formulations like pills and softgels.. Similarly, in 2020, the vitamins and minerals segment dominated with a revenue share of 58.0%. The widespread consumption of vitamin- and mineral-based weight loss supplements is driven by their dual functionality of supporting weight management and providing essential nutrition. Antioxidants present in these supplements prevent cell damage and enhance overall health, supporting bodily functions.Impact Of Covid-19 ON Weight Loss Supplements Market:. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various industries, and the weight loss supplements market is no exception. The outbreak of the virus has brought about several changes in consumer behavior, leading to both challenges and opportunities for this particular market.. One of the primary factors affecting the weight loss supplements market is the shift in priorities and lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic. With lockdowns, social distancing measures, and work-from-home arrangements becoming prevalent, people's routines have been disrupted. This disruption has resulted in altered eating habits, reduced physical activity levels, increased stress levels, and even emotional eating for some individuals. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for weight loss supplements as people seek ways to manage their weight during these challenging times.Growth Factors. The surge in obesity rates globally is a primary driver propelling the demand for weight loss supplements. Individuals facing overweight and obesity conditions are seeking effective solutions to manage weight and mitigate the associated health risks. The prevalence of obesity is linked to a rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and hypertension. As per World Health Organization estimates, approximately 2.8 million individuals succumb to overweight or obesity-related causes annually, emphasizing the urgent need for weight management solutions.. The growing disposable income across regions, coupled with an increasing focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, is a significant growth factor for the weight loss supplements market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and wellness, leading to a heightened interest in weight management solutions. Data from William Reed Business Media Ltd. highlights that a substantial portion of the European population is willing to pay more for organic weight loss supplements, indicating a strong consumer preference for products that contribute to overall well-being.Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America is expected to witness significant growth in the weight loss supplements market, owing to a high awareness of health and fitness, coupled with a large obese population. Additionally, the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and consumer willingness to invest in health-related products contribute to its dominance. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, driven by increasing disposable incomes, rising middle-class population, and growing awareness of healthy lifestyles.Weight Loss Supplements Market Opportunity: Expanding Consumer Base and Growing Health Consciousness :. The weight loss supplements market presents a significant opportunity for businesses due to the expanding consumer base and the increasing health consciousness among individuals. With rising obesity rates and lifestyle-related diseases, there is a growing demand for effective weight management solutions, creating a favorable environment for weight loss supplements.. One of the key factors driving this market opportunity is the changing demographics. The global population is witnessing a shift towards an aging population, which often faces challenges in maintaining a healthy weight. As people age, their metabolism slows down, making it harder to shed excess pounds. This demographic segment seeks safe and efficient ways to manage their weight, leading to an increased demand for weight loss supplements.Key Takeaways. The weight loss supplements market is propelled by a global increase in obesity rates and heightened awareness of associated health risks.. Powdered formulations and vitamin- and mineral-based supplements dominate their respective segments, offering convenient and nutritionally rich weight loss solutions.. North America leads in market share, driven by health consciousness, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region.Recent DevelopmentsIn January 2022: Solace Nutrition acquired the assets of R-Kane Nutritionals, expanding its brand portfolio and presence in the medical nutrition market.In February 2021: Nestle Health Science acquired Persona Nutrition, enhancing its personalized nutrition offerings in the weight management sector.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value chain analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. Pest analysis8. Global Weight Loss Supplements market segmentation, by Form8.1 Soft Gel/Pills8.2 Powder8.3 Liquid9. Global Weight Loss Supplements market segmentation, by End-User9.1 Men9.2 Women9.3 Senior Citizen10. Global Weight Loss Supplements market segmentation by Distribution Channel10.1 Pharmacies Drug Store10.2 Health & Beauty Store10.3 Hypermarket/Supermarket10.4 Online Sales10.5 Other Sales Channel11. Global Weight Loss Supplements market segmentation by Ingredients11.1 Vitamins & Minerals11.2 Amino Acids11.3 Botanical Supplements11. 4 Others12. Global Weight Loss Supplements market, by region/ country12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.2.1 USA12.2.2 Canada12.2.3 Mexico12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.2 UK12.3.3 France12.3.4 Italy12.3.5 Spain12.3.6 The Netherlands12.3.7 Rest of Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.4.1 Japan12.4.2 South Korea12.4.3 China12.4.4 India12.4.5 Australia12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific12.5 The Middle East & Africa12.5.1 Israel12.5.2 UAE12.5.3 South Africa12.5.4 Rest12.6 Latin America12.6.1 Brazil12.6.2 Argentina12.6.3 Rest of Latin America13. Company profiles13.1.1 Financial13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered13.1.3 Swot Analysis13.1.4 The SNS View15. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube