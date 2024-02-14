VSY Biotechnology To Launch Enova Maestro® IOL At ESCRS Winter Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VSY Biotechnology GmbH is set to launch its novel ophthalmic product Enova Maestro® - Sinusoidal Trifocal Toric Preloaded IOL at the ESCRS Winter Meeting.

- Andreas C. Kuehnel, Board Member at VSY BiotechnologyLEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH , a leading biotechnology company, is set to launch its novel ophthalmic product Enova Maestro® - Sinusoidal Trifocal Toric Preloaded IOL at the upcoming ESCRS Winter Meeting. Scheduled to take place from February 15 to 18, 2024, at the Congress Centre Messe Frankfurt in Germany, this eagerly anticipated event will mark a significant milestone for VSY Biotechnology with the launch of its new product.Composed of 100% glistening-free hydrophobic acrylic material, Enova Maestro® stands out for its ability to deliver exceptional vision across far, intermediate, and near distances under all lighting conditions. Boasting a maximum light transmission to the retina of 93.5%, Enova Maestro® ensures optimal visual outcomes for patients. Robin Ege, Global Product Manager at VSY Biotechnology, commented, "Enova Maestro® offers excellent vision for far, intermediate, and near distances in all light conditions, along with effective and maximum light transmission to the retina. Its glistening-free material further enhances its reliability and performance."Another key feature of the Enova Maestro® is the incorporation of Sinusoidal Vision Technology® (SVT®), a unique optical design that utilizes soft ridges to provide seamless vision at all distances for all light conditions. Andreas Kuehnel, Board Member of VSY Biotechnology, said,“Unlike conventional lenses with overlapping diffraction patterns, VSY Biotechnology's patented SVT® eliminates sharp edges, thereby reducing halo and glare for an enhanced visual experience. With all these qualities, Enova Maestro is poised to revolutionize the field of ophthalmology.”In anticipation of the Enova Maestro® launch, VSY Biotechnology is organizing a distinguished Key Opinion Leader (KOL) dinner on February 15. Renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Florian Kretz will deliver a speech on the technical qualities and advantages of the Enova Maestro®. Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of this revolutionary intraocular lens (IOL) system, highlighting its innovative design and unparalleled performance.VSY Biotechnology invites all attendees of the ESCRS Winter Meeting to visit their booth at C30 to learn more about the Enova Maestro® - Sinusoidal Trifocal Toric Preloaded IOL System and explore its transformative impact on ophthalmic care.

