Organisation Of Women In International Trade (OWIT) Announces 2024 Executive Committee Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OWIT INTERNATIONAL, the global organisation supporting women in business, professional development & education, networking, and entrepreneurship

This group of elected women and men will serve for the 2024 period.

- OWIT PRESIDENTWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT ), the leading global organisation supporting women in business, professional development & education, networking, and entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce the members of its 2024 Executive Committee who assumed their roles as of January 1. This group of elected women and men will serve for the 2024 period.OWIT president Hulya Kurt, of Geneva, Switzerland, is a career coach-educator, workshop facilitator, inspirational speaker, and author with more than 30 years of corporate experience. She brings to her new office a passion for empowering individuals and organizations to discover their values, strengths, and goals and an extensive record of helping them promote themselves by leveraging professional networks.Kurt has a bachelor's degree in Foreign Languages and Literatures, received her coaching diploma from Noble Manhattan Coaching, Ltd, and is an educator at the Swiss School of Business and Management. She is the founder of InnKick, a Geneva-based career coaching firm. Prior to assuming her role as OWIT president, she served as the organisation's executive vice-president. She also served as president of OWIT Lake Geneva between 2018-2022.The comprehensive list of members of the new OWIT Executive Committee is as follows:President – Hulya Kurt, Geneva, SwitzerlandExecutive Vice President – Noreen Burroughes Cesareo, London, United KingdomTreasurer – Torrey Chambliss, Tampa Bay, USAAssistant Treasurer – Rhoda Mbugua, KenyaVice President, Marketing – Niki Jones, New York, USAVice President, Secretary – Joyce Bitutu, KenyaCo-Vice President, Partnerships – Sanaz Farahzadi, Geneva, SwitzerlandCo-Vice President, Partnerships – Alexandra Prempeh, GhanaVice President, Conferences & Meetings – Dimakatso Malwela, South AfricaVice President, Membership – Joyce Mavangira, ZimbabweCo-Vice President, Chapter Development – Susan Baka, Toronto, CanadaCo-Vice President, Chapter Development – Tshengi Ndolvu, ZimbabweChapter Support – Shaquana Teasley, Atlanta, USAChapter Support – Tamuna Gabilaia, Washington, DC, USAIT – Pearl Nobuntu, ZimbabweIT – Dorice Malle, TanzaniaProgramming – Blessings Irabor-Oza, NigeriaProgramming – Angela Hofmann, Virginia, USASponsorships – Buhlebenkosi Ncube, ZimbabweSponsorships – Camelia Mazard, Washington, DC, USAGeneral Counsel – Karen Bland, Washington, DC, USAImmediate Past President – Frida Owinga, Nairobi, KenyaOWIT is a global organisation with locally-operated chapters established in regions of Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Chapters engage in programmes and host events that facilitate trade, educate members and foster the creation of new international and domestic connections.The organisation defines its mission as follows:“United around the globe, OWIT's goal is to foster international trade and the advancement of women in business. Our growing network continues to provide a collective forum to support education, to facilitate information exchange and to promote networking. In pursuing these goals, OWIT strives to provide a rewarding volunteer environment, to stay at the forefront of trade and technological developments, and to build partnerships and alliances with peer organizations and associations.”As this year's elected board, the Executive will continue to deliver on OWIT's mission through its global programmes and relationships with governments, Organisations and private industry. Apart from the supportive nature of its global membership, the organisation occupies a central role in ensuring that the voices of its members are heard and considered at all levels, from putting forward recommendations for policy to joining international trade visits, leading debates and acting as a springboard to facilitate that vital access to international networks and markets. OWIT executives, chapter presidents and members regularly participate in global and national high-level meetings, consultations, conferences, and market events and activities that revolve around trade and entrepreneurship.The Organisation of Women in International Trade ('OWIT') is the leading organisation that promotes and supports women in trade, business, networking, and professional development. Joining a chapter is easy! Visit the organisation's membership page to find a local chapter near you, or use OWIT's virtual chapter finder to join an online chapter. This is also a useful resource for those who do not have a chapter in their area. After registering with a chapter, individuals are added as members of the global network.For more information on OWIT, contact us at ... or visit the website.

Hulya Kurt

OWIT INTERNATIONAL

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram