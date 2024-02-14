Duplocloud To Showcase Devops Automation Excellence At Healthcare And Fintech Industry Events

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, announced its participation at two premier industry events this quarter: the annual ViVE healthcare conference in Los Angeles, taking place February 25-28, and the Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas, scheduled for March 3-6. As a key exhibitor at both ViVE (Booth #536) and the Fintech Meetup (Booth #SC18), DuploCloud invites attendees to explore its innovative DevOps Automation platform.

At VIVE, DuploCloud's team of experts will demonstrate the platform's revolutionary capabilities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how DuploCloud's solutions optimize DevOps operations, fostering efficiency, and driving growth for businesses in the healthcare sector. Similarly, at the Fintech Meetup, DuploCloud will showcase how its platform can streamline operations for financial technology firms, emphasizing security, support, flexibility, and integration.

DuploCloud Key Benefits:



Security: DuploCloud ensures compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, ISO, and other security standards, helping health tech and fintech organizations secure electronic protected information (ePHI) and implement robust encryption mechanisms. This focus on security is critical for companies dealing with sensitive data, ensuring they can trust DuploCloud to safeguard their operations.

Support: With white glove support from an experienced team, DuploCloud assists health tech and fintech organizations in navigating the cloud landscape. This includes obtaining necessary security certifications and optimizing cloud infrastructure for enhanced performance and reliability.

Flexibility: DuploCloud's platform facilitates running applications in Kubernetes across major cloud providers. It supports initiatives like enhancing DevOps pipelines and adopting new cloud services for AI/ML or data warehousing, showcasing the platform's versatility across different technological needs and cloud environments. Integration: Offering seamless integration with clients' Identity Providers (IdP) for portal access as well as other third-party software solutions, DuploCloud ensures a frictionless user experience.

DuploCloud helps companies significantly reduce time to market while generating massive cost savings. Its no-code/low-code approach empowers developers, reduces the risk of human error, and provisions secure and compliant cloud infrastructure seamlessly across healthcare and fintech sectors.

To contact DuploCloud about meeting at ViVE (Booth #536) or the Fintech Meetup (Booth #SC18) to learn more about their industry-leading DevOps automation solutions, visit

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code Platform Engineering solution, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at .

