Turkmenistan, Iran Converse Development Of Transport Corridors, Spanning Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Turkmenistan and
Iran discussed issues related to the development of international
trade and transport connections between the countries in the
region, including the transit route through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the Maritime and River Transport Agency of
Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), these matters were
discussed in Tehran within the "Iranian maritime economy" forum,
attended by representatives of the Turkmen agency.
The forum saw the participation of representatives from
transportation companies, government institutions, and business
groups in Iran, where discussions focused on the development of
international trade and transport connections in the international
North-South and West-East transport corridors.
During the forum, three transport routes were identified:
Europe-Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran- India,
Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-India, and
Russia-Iran-India.
Additionally, the forum saw meetings with representatives of
Iran's port and maritime organization, during which the delegation
of Turkmenistan briefed on its port system, trade fleet, and
shipbuilding.
