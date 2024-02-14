Turkmenistan, Iran Converse Development Of Transport Corridors, Spanning Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed issues related to the development of international trade and transport connections between the countries in the region, including the transit route through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), these matters were discussed in Tehran within the "Iranian maritime economy" forum, attended by representatives of the Turkmen agency.

The forum saw the participation of representatives from transportation companies, government institutions, and business groups in Iran, where discussions focused on the development of international trade and transport connections in the international North-South and West-East transport corridors.

During the forum, three transport routes were identified: Europe-Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran- India, Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-India, and Russia-Iran-India.

Additionally, the forum saw meetings with representatives of Iran's port and maritime organization, during which the delegation of Turkmenistan briefed on its port system, trade fleet, and shipbuilding.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel