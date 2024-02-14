Turkmenistan Weighs Relay Satellite Co-Work With Italy's Leonardo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. Turkmenistan and Italian Leonardo S.p.A. group discussed the development of cooperation in the field of satellite communications, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these concerns were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Leonardo S.p.A.'s Board of Directors Chairman Stefano Pontecorvo.

During the discussion, Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan is willing to accept specific suggestions from the Italian company for the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of satellite communications.

He said that Italy is one of Turkmenistan's key European partners and expressed optimism that the bilateral conversations scheduled for the current visit of the CEO of Leonardo S.p.A. to Ashgabat will contribute to the expansion of effective economic collaboration.

During the discussion of priority areas of cooperation, it was noted that productive contacts established between Turkmenistan and Italian companies in trade and economics, energy and other sectors, and the private sector play an important role in strengthening constructive inter-state dialogue.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to expand business ties on a long-term mutually beneficial basis.