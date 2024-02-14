Turkmenistan Weighs Relay Satellite Co-Work With Italy's Leonardo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. Turkmenistan and Italian Leonardo S.p.A. group discussed the
development of cooperation in the field of satellite
communications, Trend reports.
According to an official source, these concerns were discussed
during a meeting in Ashgabat between Turkmen President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov and Leonardo S.p.A.'s Board of Directors Chairman
Stefano Pontecorvo.
During the discussion, Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that
Turkmenistan is willing to accept specific suggestions from the
Italian company for the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of
satellite communications.
He said that Italy is one of Turkmenistan's key European
partners and expressed optimism that the bilateral conversations
scheduled for the current visit of the CEO of Leonardo S.p.A. to
Ashgabat will contribute to the expansion of effective economic
collaboration.
During the discussion of priority areas of cooperation, it was
noted that productive contacts established between Turkmenistan and
Italian companies in trade and economics, energy and other sectors,
and the private sector play an important role in strengthening
constructive inter-state dialogue.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness
to expand business ties on a long-term mutually beneficial
basis.
