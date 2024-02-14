               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku Records Growth In Average Nominal Salary Of Local Employees


2/14/2024 6:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Employees' average monthly nominal salary in Baku from January through November 2023 was 1,169 manat ($687.6), Trend reports via the Baku City Statistics Department.

The department said that this figure grew by 9.5 percent year on year.

Overall, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan increased by 11.2 percent from January through November last year compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 923.1 manat ($542.3).

