Baku Records Growth In Average Nominal Salary Of Local Employees

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Employees'
average monthly nominal salary in Baku from January through
November 2023 was 1,169 manat ($687.6), Trend reports via the
Baku City Statistics Department.
The department said that this figure grew by 9.5 percent year on
year.
Overall, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in
Azerbaijan increased by 11.2 percent from January through November
last year compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 923.1
manat ($542.3).
