Gas Blast Hits In S. Iran - IRNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced on Wednesday that an explosion occurred in the main natural gas pipelines in the City of Boroujen, South of Iran.

According to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA), Dispatching Director of the National Iranian Gas Company Saeed Aghili said in a statement that the explosion was an act of sabotage.

He added that the fire caused by the blasts at the pipelines has been contained without any injuries or casualties. (end)

