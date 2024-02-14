Kuwait Deputy FM Receives CTBTO Executive Sec.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Dr. Robert Floyd on the occasion of his official visit to Kuwait. (end) jsy

