Kuwait Deputy FM Receives CTBTO Executive Sec.


2/14/2024 6:05:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Dr. Robert Floyd on the occasion of his official visit to Kuwait. (end)
