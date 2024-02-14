               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bahrain Press Highlights Kuwait Amir's Visit


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Kholoud Al-Enezi
MANAMA, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Manama made headlines across Bahraini newspapers on Wednesday.
The headlines, editorials and coverage of Bahraini newspapers reflected the warm welcome for the visit of His Highness the Amir to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and embodied the fraternal relations between the two sisterly countries.
The photos that were taken during the visit and the reception ceremony showed the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Kuwait and Bahrain. (end)
