AND Arrests 19 In Drug Busts Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - In recent operations, the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has made strides against drug-related crimes across various regions of the Kingdom, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals, including one deemed highly dangerous and armed.The spokesperson for the Public Security Department highlighted that the AND dealt with 9 specific cases, apprehending drug dealers, traffickers, and smugglers.Notably, in the Capital Governorate, a major operation thwarted an attempt to smuggle 25,000 narcotic pills concealed within a photo frame sent as a postal parcel. Concurrently, law enforcement teams arrested three individuals involved in the smuggling attempt.Furthermore, in the Capital Governorate, arrests included a highly dangerous individual with multiple security warrants against him. Additionally, two drug traffickers were arrested in possession of 36 palm-sized blocks of hashish and 36 small canisters with hashish oil, while another case saw the seizure of a deadly crystal meth substance from two dealers.In Mafraq Governorate, four drug dealers were apprehended, and 10,000 narcotic pills were seized, following extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering. Similarly, in the northern desert, authorities arrested a drug dealer along with the seizure of firearms and narcotics.In Ma'an Governorate, a drug dealer was raided, resulting in the confiscation of 4,000 narcotic pills, while in Irbid Governorate, three individuals that planned to sell 7 palm-sized blocks of hashish were arrested.Similarly, in Karak Governorate, two drug dealers were apprehended with 2,000 narcotic pills in their possession and 6 palm-sized blocks of hashish.All cases have been forwarded to the Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court for further legal action.