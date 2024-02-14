Programmatic Display Market To Reach $825.1 Billion By 2032 At 33.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growth in adoption of smartphones and improved communication networks drive the growth of the global programmatic display market NEW CASTLE, Del., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Programmatic Display Market

by

Type (Online Display, Online Video Mobile Video, and Mobile Display) and Channel (Real-time Bidding (RTB), Private Marketplaces (PMP), and Automated Guaranteed (AG)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032."

According to the report, the global programmatic display market

generated

$46.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $825.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Surge in adoption of smartphones, improved communication networks, and increase in advertising spending on digital media across various industries drive the market growth. In addition, proliferation of social media primarily drives the growth of the market. However, rise in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, the emergence of advertising automation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $46.7 Billion Market Size in 2032 $825.1 Billion CAGR 33.6

% Segments covered Type, Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in adoption of smartphones and improved communication networks. Increase

in advertising spending on digital media across various industries. Opportunity Emergence of advertising automation Restraint Surge in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising

The online video segment to dominate the market

By type, the online video segment acquired the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third

of the global programmatic display market revenue, owing to increase in video streaming on the internet, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for online video advertising to reach large number of consumers. The mobile video segment is estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 37.6% throughout the forecast period, as mobile videos help entrepreneurs to create quality and unique content that boosts their outreach, sales, and brand recognition.

The PMP segment to dominate by 2032

By channel, the RTB segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global programmatic display market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate by the market 2032, owing to the simplified ad space allotment in private marketplaces. The PMP segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 48.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for de-centralized and independent ad spaces.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2032

Region wise, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third

of the global programmatic display market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the strong presence of programmatic display advertising vendors such as Google Inc., Adobe, and AppNexus Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments.

Leading Market Players



AppNexus Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

DataXu Inc.

Google Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Adform

Rubicon Project Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

MediaMath CONNEXITY

The report analyzes these key players in the global programmatic display market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

