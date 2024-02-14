Servicenow Store Apps Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth Rate Of $32.5% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The servicenow store apps market demand was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $94.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The ServiceNow Store Apps market was a vibrant ecosystem offering a wide range of applications and integrations designed to enhance the functionality and capabilities of the ServiceNow platform. ServiceNow is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and IT service management solutions used by organizations worldwide.

The ServiceNow Store is a software marketplace designed for the integration of apps created and distributed on the ServiceNow platform, both free and priced versions. It is focused on commercially monetizing and marketing cloud-native enterprise applications created by third-party independent software vendors (ISVs), solution providers, system integrators, and service providers. Since the firms are given the freedom to employ simple, user-friendly tools which boosts productivity, most of the enterprises are adopting ServiceNow store, leading to enormous market growth in recent years. Furthermore, the platform offers flexibility and innovation to encourage corporate expansion. These factors are other major driving factors resulting in significant market growth. In addition, to connect the current software, find new apps to address issues, and do a variety of other tasks, businesses can select from hundreds of NOW Certified free and paid choices. These additional features are expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities in the upcoming years. ServiceNow store apps offer live data visualizations through engaging formats and a wide range of enterprise workflow applications. This eliminates the need to export data to external tools. Moreover, customers may replicate and automate phone phishing actions in a corporate setting with ServiceNow store apps.

This enables customers to smoothly automate their code inspection with the help of ServiceNow store apps, which provide real-time code quality evaluation. The ServiceNow Store Apps are gaining popularity as customer achieves considerable cost savings and enhanced employee productivity across many divisions. Organizations face several difficulties as a result of antiquated working practices, disruptive forces of technology, increased service demands, and many other factors. ServiceNow addresses these issues, through improved connectivity, collaboration, and real-time information sharing, thereby enabling better issue discovery, reduced disruption, and increased productivity for both customers and the staff.

Region wise, the ServiceNow store apps market share was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of ServiceNow store apps by businesses to build and develop enterprise service catalogs and evolve the IT service model. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment for the development of cloud infrastructure with an installation of smart technologies such as AI and ML.

Overall, the ServiceNow Store Apps market offers a rich ecosystem of applications and integrations that empower organizations to optimize their workflows, streamline operations, and drive digital transformation initiatives with the ServiceNow platform. For the most up-to-date information on the ServiceNow Store Apps market, I recommend visiting the ServiceNow website and exploring the latest offerings and updates available in the marketplace.

The key players profiled in the ServiceNow store apps market analysis are Dynatrace LLC, Talkdesk, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, xMatters, Inc., Teamviewer, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Okta, Inc., PagerDuty, Sailpoint Technologies Inc.

Market players have adopted various strategies, such as collaboration & partnership, investment, product launches, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the ServiceNow store apps industry. For instance, in November 2022, Microsoft Corporation and ServiceNow, an U.S.-based company, updated an effective service desk management platform for ServiceNow and Microsoft customers. Microsoft Corporation's collaboration with ServiceNow as a partner accelerates digital IT transformation and continually increases the effectiveness of IT service management. Microsoft Corporation's Global IT Helpdesk recognizes potential improvements, provides feedback to ServiceNow, and tests new features.

