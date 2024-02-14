Indian-Origin Couple, 4-Year-Old Twins Found Dead In California

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Feb 14 (IANS) In a series of unfortunate incidents involving Indian-Americans, a couple and their four-year-old twins were found dead inside their home in San Mateo, California.

Police are investigating the deaths of Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their sons Noah and Neithan as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded at about 9:15 am Monday to the home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas to conduct a welfare check, NBC Bay Area reported.

After not receiving a response, they went inside the house through an unlocked window and found two children dead inside a bedroom and there was no sign of trauma on their bodies.

The man and woman were found inside a bathroom with gunshot wounds and a 9-millimeter pistol and a loaded magazine were also found there, police said.

While the cause of the death is still being investigated, police believe the boys were smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose, sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC.

Police said they have been called to the home a few times in the past but refrained from disclosing the nature of those calls.

The San Meteo Police said in a statement that there was no note left at the scene and that the deaths appeared to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

While the motive remains unclear, police are waiting for autopsy results and forensic analysis.

"We are confident the person responsible was located within the home," they said.

Neighbors said the 'friendly' couple had lived in the home for more than four years and seemed like a happy family.

The identities of the couple were revealed by their friends and police are yet to officially release the names.

Anand's LinkedIn profile identified him as a former Software Engineering Manager at Meta and Google.

After leaving his position at Meta in June last year, he founded his own artificial intelligence company, Logits.

According to court records, Anand filed for divorce in December 2016 but did not go through with it.

