SC Allows Umar Khalid To Withdraw Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the withdrawal of the bail plea filed by former JNU scholar and student activist Umar Khalid who is behind bars under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the "larger conspiracy" case related to Delhi riots.

Appearing on Khalid's behalf, senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested a Bench presided over by Justice Bela M Trivedi for withdrawal of the Special Leave Petition seeking bail due to“change in circumstances.”

Sibal submitted that Khalid will apply afresh for bail before the trial court.

However, the senior counsel requested the Bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, to decide the writ petition filed by Khalid challenging the constitutionality of the provisions of UAPA.

Khalid had petitioned the Supreme Court after a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar of the Delhi High Court had rejected his appeal seeking regular bail on October 18, 2022.

A trial court had earlier denied him bail in connection with the UAPA case.

