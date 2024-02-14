(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The UK loyalty market is forecast to grow by 10.2% on an annual basis to reach US$9.02 billion in 2024. In value terms, the UK loyalty market has recorded a

CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the UK will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% during 2024-2028. The UK loyalty market will increase from US$8.18 billion in 2023 to reach US$12.67 billion by 2028.

The adoption of loyalty and reward programs has increased in the United Kingdom over the last few years. Amid the rising inflation and interest rate environment, many shoppers have turned to loyalty programs as they look for deals and discounts. This trend is projected to continue further in 2024, subsequently driving the adoption of loyalty programs over the medium term.

With the rising demand, new firms and retailers are also planning to launch loyalty and reward programs in the United Kingdom. This, in turn, is expected to aid the competitive landscape and innovation in the loyalty programs market. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the loyalty and reward programs industry in the United Kingdom over the next three to four years.

Brits are reliant on loyalty and reward programs to lessen the impact of economic pressure on their spending power

Despite inflationary pressure, spending has remained reliant across the United Kingdom, as majority of the consumers are leveraging loyalty programs to save money and boost their spending power during the year-end holiday season.

According to a YouGov survey, commissioned by Commerce tools, 66% of the consumers were planning to utilize loyalty programs to save on their purchases in the United Kingdom. The trend is much higher among millennial consumers, whereas consumers aged 55 and above were least likely to use their reward accounts for purchases.

In response to the growing demand for loyalty programs, especially among young generation shoppers, many businesses are expected to increase their investment in loyalty programs to offer personalized offers. This will aid innovation and industry growth over the medium term in the United Kingdom.

New loyalty program launches to support industry growth over the medium term in the United Kingdom

Amid higher adoption and the fact that more and more consumers are seeking to leverage loyalty programs to lessen the impact of worsening economic conditions, the number of new program launches has been rising. In the United Kingdom, the trend of new loyalty program launches is projected to continue in 2024.

Regulators have launched an investigation to review loyalty scheme prices offered by supermarket

Loyalty program offerings have proved highly successful for supermarkets in the United Kingdom. By offering products at a much cheaper rate to their members, supermarkets like Tesco have reported strong growth in sales volume.

The Competition and Market Authority said that the growing usage of loyalty schemes meant that discounts were available only to members. The review will consider whether it is fair to offer cheaper product prices only to loyalty card holders or not.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Reoprt Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in United Kingdom. Below is a summary of key market segments:

United Kingdom Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis



Ecommerce Spend POS Spend

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in United Kingdom

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains



Loyalty Schemes Loyalty Platforms

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type



Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs Cashback programs

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel



In-Store

Online Mobile

United Kingdom Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model



Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven Others

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail



Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise Other

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility



Card Based Access Digital Access

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type



B2C Consumers B2B Consumers

United Kingdom Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type



Free

Free + Premium Premium

United Kingdom Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case



Analytics and AI Driven Management Platform

United Kingdom Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner



In House Third Party Vendor

United Kingdom Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment



Cloud On-Premise

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms



Software Services

United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms



Custom Built Platform Off the Shelf Platform



United Kingdom Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour



By Age Group

By Income Level By Gender

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets