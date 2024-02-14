Alonenotlonely: How Technology Is Positively Transforming Valentine's Day & Mental Health For Singles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premium adult streaming platform LiveJasmin pledges to combat loneliness and celebrate singles' well-being, with technology marking a new frontier of sexual and emotional fulfilment.
LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long being single on Valentine's Day has borne the pressure of a social stigma. However, millions of people choose to be alone, finding empowerment in their independence. Moreover, the number of singles is quickly rising; almost half of young adults are single and an estimated 2.1 billion individuals worldwide are uncommitted.
Continue Reading
Romantic Relationships and Mental Well-being in Adult Cam Steaming
In 2024, our needs and desires are different: 72% of millennials choose to be single. In an age of technology, being alone needn't mean you're lonely, even on Valentine's Day. Online streaming platforms become a trusted partner for many, for various reasons.
Recent research conducted by the Kinsey Institute and LiveJasmin has found that:
85% of users feel cam models help to fulfil their emotional needs and
88% come to the platform for much more than sexual fulfilment
Many turn to online streaming platforms to
relieve anxiety, stress, build connections and improve their mental health . 1 in 4 report getting similar benefits from the site as going to therapy.
87% of singles want freedom to do whatever they want
89% of singles choose not to date because they believe they aren't good at flirting
75% of singles say they are too picky
Modern emotions mean modern connections and singles are finding that technology offers them a convenient, and often more satisfying, alternative both on and following Valentine's Day .
It's not only about safe, convenient Valentine's Day sex. Although, as health-conscious Gen Zs are having less casual sex than previous generations, this is a big motivation. Through LiveJasmin, singles can discover a pathway to connection, fun, self-confidence, friendship, and more.
Cam model Caroline says:
'Valentine's Day is always busy. I wear red and celebrate with my users. I make everyone feel special, loved, and appreciated, enjoying wonderful, intimate moments with lots of singles – and even couples who are looking to spice up their celebrations. I'm here to make sure no one feels alone or dissatisfied.'
Although a premium service, in their commitment to fight loneliness, remove the social stigma from singles on Valentine's Day, and support their flexible choices, LiveJasmin is also offering a 90% discount.
Photo -
SOURCE LiveJasmin
MENAFN14022024003732001241ID1107850711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.