Basirhat Tense As West Bengal BJP President Falls Sick After Scuffle With Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) There was tension in Taki in Basirhat sub-division on Wednesday afternoon after the BJP's state President Dr Sukanta Majumdar became unconscious after getting caught in the midst of a scuffle between BJP supporters and the police.

His bodyguards rushed him to the nearby Basirhat State General Hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is on oxygen support.

Local BJP leaders said that Majumdar was not in his senses for quite some time and the state BJP leadership is considering shifting him to a hospital in Kolkata after his condition stabilizes slightly.

BJP leaders said that on Wednesday morning Majumdar offered prayers on the banks of the River Ichamati in Taki on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

“After offering prayers he returned to his hotel and then started towards Sandeshkhali area in the same district. However, a huge police contingent stopped us on the way and said that we would not be able to go to Sandeshkhali since Section 144 has been imposed in certain pockets there,” said one of Majumdar's associates.

Majumdar entered into a heated exchange of words with officials leading the contingent. Thereafter, a scuffle between the BJP workers and the policemen broke out and Majumdar got stuck in the midst of the scuffle and fainted. He was not in his senses for quite some time.

“He had not slept as he was on a night-long demonstration in front of the office of the Police Superintendent of Basirhat Police District in protest against the BJP supporters' arrest on Tuesday while conducting at agitation programme there,” one of Majumdar's associates said.

--IANS

src/rad