AI In Cybersecurity Market Was Valued At $19.2 Billion In 2022 And Is Growing At A CAGR Of 23.6% From 2023 To 2032

AI in Cybersecurity Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ai in cybersecurity market share was valued at $19.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $154.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Cybersecurity market was experiencing significant growth and transformation. With the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber threats, organizations across various industries are turning to AI-powered solutions to enhance their security posture and defend against evolving cyber threats.

AI in cybersecurity solutions provides data security capabilities to several sectors by enabling the confidentiality of sensitive information, it allows organizations to protect their assets from various cyber-attacks and improve customer experience. In addition, several large and small-sized enterprises are increasingly employing AI in cybersecurity solutions to expand their security services. Moreover, in the financial sector, AI examines user behavior and transaction data to identify trends that may represent fraud, assisting financial institutions in the detection and prevention of fraud. As this sector deals with the vast amount of sensitive data, which in turn provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of AI in cybersecurity in this sector.

Meanwhile, there is an increasing demand for AI in cybersecurity solutions in the healthcare sector, as AI protects patient information and sensitive medical data from breaches and unauthorized access. These multiple applications offered by AI in cybersecurity solutions in several industries are expected to propel the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market demand.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) plays a significant role in cybersecurity, offering advanced capabilities to defend against evolving cyber threats.

Overall, AI technologies are essential for strengthening cybersecurity defenses, enabling organizations to detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats more effectively in an increasingly complex and dynamic threat landscape.

The rise in trend of cloud computing in several industries including cybersecurity industry is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for AI in cybersecurity industry growth. As cloud-based cybersecurity solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, that enhance business operations. For instance, in March 2021, IBM launched new and enhanced services designed to help organizations manage the cloud security strategy, policies and controls across hybrid cloud environments. Therefore, numerous strategies adopted by businesses further help to accelerate the AI in cybersecurity market forecast.

The market players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market analysis are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Gen Digital Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity industry globally.

By region, North America dominated the AI in cybersecurity market size in 2022. Businesses in this area are embracing security solutions at an increasing rate, which in turn are expected to propel the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of strong government policies regarding privacy and security in this region has been driving the growth of the global market.

